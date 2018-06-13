SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane on an Angel Flight mission crashed in a rural part of southern New Jersey, killing two people.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Hawker Beechcraft 58 Baron aircraft went down Wednesday morning in Springfield Township.

The plane was reportedly heading to Hyannis, according to FAA officials.

Two men on board the flight died as a result of the crash. No patients were on board.

The plane had taken off around 9 a.m. from South Jersey Regional Airport in Lumberton, about 10 miles southwest of the crash scene.

The FAA is investigating the crash.

Garrett Andrew Rodriguez-Maribona, who was at the scene shortly after the crash occurred, told The Associated Press that he and another man tried to see if there were any survivors but soon realized there were not.

