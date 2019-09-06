Small plane in Nashua, NH makes rough landing

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A small plane made a rough landing in Nashua, New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.

Sky7 HD was over the scene at Boire Field Airport in Nashua where the small plane landed with the landing gear still up.

The pilot was the only one on board and was not hurt.

No additional information has been released.

