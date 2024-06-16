WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a pilot landed a small plane on a beach on Cape Cod on Sunday.

The single-engine Cessna 172 reported an engine issue before landing on Marconi Beach around 3:45 p.m.

Three people were on board the plane at the time.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)