WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a pilot landed a small plane on a beach on Cape Cod on Sunday.

The single-engine Cessna 172 reported an engine issue before landing on Marconi Beach around 3:45 p.m.

Three people were on board the plane at the time.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox