WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a pilot landed a small plane on a beach on Cape Cod on Sunday.
The single-engine Cessna 172 reported an engine issue before landing on Marconi Beach around 3:45 p.m.
Three people were on board the plane at the time.
No additional information was immediately available.
