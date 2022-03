GREENFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A pilot’s emergency landing turned a road into a runway in Greenfield on Wednesday.

The pilot touched down on Route 91 due to a mechanical failure, according to state police.

No injuries were reported.

#MAtraffic small plane has made a successful emergency landing on Rt 91 in #Greenfield due to mechanical failure. No crash-no injuries to the two occupants. No vehicles involved. Troopers assisted rotating the plane for traffic to pass. Crews en route to remove plane. FAA advised pic.twitter.com/BhFId2TWbk — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 2, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)