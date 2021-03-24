Small plane skids of runway at Beverly airport

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A plane skidded off the runway and onto the grass at Beverly Regional Airport Wednesday afternoon.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene after a single-engine Piper Cherokee landed on Runway 16 and went into the grass, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Investigators from the FAA are working to determine what caused the plane to drift.

Officials say only the pilot was aboard and Airport Manager Gloria Bouillon said no one was injured.

