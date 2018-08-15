CLEVELAND (WHDH) — A Cleveland Browns victory this upcoming season will taste sweeter to fans thanks to Bud Light victory fridges.

If the Browns can win a regular season game this year, Bud Light will unlock smart fridges to give away free beer.

An electromagnetic smart lock connected to WiFi behind the back of the fridge will unlatch once given the signal that Cleveland won a game.

The team did not win a game last season and only won one game the season before.

The Browns tweeted about the promotion to their fans Tuesday, saying “You’ve stood by us through it all. We love you for it, and so does @BudLight.”

