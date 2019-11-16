Smart Toilets could be on the way to your bathroom

With smartphones and smartwatches, you are probably asking yourself what could be next?

The answer, apparently, is Smart Toilets.

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are programming toilets to compile health information like a smartwatch does.

UW Madison student Ben Anderson said, “The opportunity to revolutionize toilets once again by allowing it to not just dispose of waste but to give you access to your health information.”

They say data taken from a separate container in the toilet can show caffeine or alcohol intake, or how your body metabolizes certain medicines.

Biomolecular Chemistry Professor Josh Coon said, “But this way you could monitor that throughout the course of your life daily and we think that could really change healthcare and preventative medicine.”

The research team says they are about three months away from a working prototype.

