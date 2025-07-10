NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A thief after Pokémon collector’s items was caught on security cameras in New Bedford.

Glass from the front door shattered and a masked and hooded person crawled in.

Then, display cases were opened and Pokémon boxes and playing cards were bagged.

The entire smash and grab lasted 30 seconds.

Filipe Andre is one of the owners of “1st Edition Collectibles” in New Bedford where the crime took place around 2:30 Tuesday morning.

“He’d definitely been in here before, there’s no doubt in my mind because he knew the exact locations of the items,” Andre said.

Andre says the items were worth a total of $115,000! The highest value item stolen was a $30,000 vintage Pokémon box.

Police are investigating and Andre says each item has a serial number, so if they are sod, they will be identified as stolen.

The Pokémon slogan is “catch ’em all,” and the owners believe they will do just that, locating the perp and the valuables.

