CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chelsea family in the middle of an immigration battle has filed a complaint over a Mother’s Day ICE arrest.

Daniel Flores-Martinez was taken into custody on the way to church with his family on May 11. The family claims they were violently and unlawfully attacked by ICE officers.

An attorney representing the family says the arrest was wrongful, and involved excessive force that traumatized the family’s three children — who are United States citizens.

“They didn’t give him an opportunity to even get out of the vehicle, essentially. So, he rolled the window down, complied with that, but within seconds — if you watch the video, this all happened in about less than 10 minutes — so they never actually said, ‘Step out of the vehicle,'” said Victoria Miranda, of Lawyers for Civil Rights.

“There was never an official exit order. Instead, they smashed the window and pulled him out,” she continued.

Flores-Martinez remains in custody in an immigration detention center. The complaint is seeking damages for the family.

