Smell of gas prompts evacuation at Hanover Middle School

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Hanover Middle School was evacuated Friday morning due to a faint smell of gas in the building, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of a natural gas odor at the Whiting Street school evacuated the building for about 30 minutes.

The school was swept for a possible leak but nothing of concern was found.

Classes have since resumed as normal.

No injuries were reported.

