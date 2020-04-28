Smiles blooming in Cohasset after good Samaritan sends flowers to strangers

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A flower shop in Cohasset filled a huge order delivering a thousand dollars worth of arrangements to total strangers across the South Shore.

Now, the grateful recipients are wondering who their thoughtful benefactor might be.

“Flowers are happy so it’s all good,” floral designer Karen Canelos said. “When she placed the order with me I vowed not to disclose her name.”

Cohasset Village Greenery has been working with a mystery do-gooder with a plan — random acts of kindness.

“This was particularly special I knew they were going to people anonymously from her and I just thought it was a wonderful gesture,” she said.

Canelos put the 20 arrangements together at $50 a pop.

“So this was at the end of the day, I was getting tired, I got some energy somehow thinking of the reason I was doing them,” Canelos said.

According to her, the woman who ordered the flowers and her daughter dropped all of them off on Saturday, randomly at homes across the Cohasset, Scituate and Hull area.

Canelos said the mystery woman lost a loved one during the pandemic and this is just her way of getting through the grief.

“Because people can’t grieve the proper way right now it kind of gave her that feeling of being able to cope with her grief by doing such a nice thing,” she said

Round two of the random flower drop is already in the works.

