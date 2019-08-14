Smiley face balloon with ‘I love you Dad’ note floats into deputy’s cruiser

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Bristol County Sheriff’s Department deputy is searching for the owner of a smiley face balloon with a heartbreaking message attached to it after it floated into his cruiser on Wednesday afternoon.

The department says the deputy was parked and eating lunch on Court Street in Taunton when the balloon blew into his cruiser.

A handwritten message taped to the balloon read, “I love you Dad. I miss you but you are a star. I will never forget you.”

Anyone with information on who the balloon may belong to is asked to contact the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office at 508-995-1311.

