Smith College employee who called police on black student eating lunch placed on leave

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Smith College employee who called police on a black student will be placed on leave, officials said Friday.

The employee will be on leave pending the outcome of an investigation into Tuesday’s incident, according to a press release issued Friday by Smith College.

Oumou Kanoute, a second-year student at the college, was eating lunch when an employee at the school called police to say someone “seems to be out of place” in the building. Kanoute was eating lunch in a common area.

“I belong here. I shouldn’t have to explain why I’m here because someone feels threatened about the way I look. It’s pretty terrifying and just talking about it brings back all these emotions,” Kanoute said to 7News Thursday. “This is my worst nightmare, and I can’t believe it happened to me here at such a progressive school.”

Smith College President Kathleen McCarthy released a statement Thursday that read: “I begin by offering the student involved my deepest apology that this incident occurred and to assure her that she belongs in all Smith spaces. This painful incident reminds us of the ongoing legacy of racism and bias in which people of color are targeted while simply going about the business of their daily lives.”

