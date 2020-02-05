Smith College student evaluated for potential coronavirus exposure

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Smith College student who recently traveled to China was evaluated for potential exposure to the deadly coronavirus.

The student contacted the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Jan. 27 after traveling through Hubei Province, the epicenter of the virus, despite being asymptomatic during her journey, according to a letter sent to the community by Dean of the College and Vice President for Campus Life Susan Etheredge and College Physician Tara Dumont, MD.

The DPH reportedly told the student that she did not need to self-quarantine because she remained asymptomatic.

On Tuesday, the student contacted the Schacht Center for Health and Wellness to report cold-like symptoms, Etheredge and Dumont wrote.

The college contacted the DPH, which directed the student to an emergency room for an evaluation.

At this time, Etheredge and Dumont say the student is not considered a person under investigation under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s clinical guidelines.

The DPH reportedly did not recommend testing for the coronavirus given that the student does not meet CDC criteria.

Medical staff is remaining in contact with the DPH and the student while she remains in isolation for several days.

Another student at the college had voluntarily self-isolated despite never being considered a risk by the DPH or the CDC, according to a previous letter sent out on Sunday. She left isolation after a medical exam because she had been symptom free for 24 hours.

Under CDC and DPH guidance, there is no identified risk to the Smith community.

