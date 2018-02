NORTHAMPTON, MA (WHDH) - A student at Smith College is in the hospital battling bacterial meningitis.

School officials are working to alert anyone who came in close contact with the student.

Students will be notified about future vaccination clinics once the train of the infection is identified.

