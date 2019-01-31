Smith College unveils changes to campus policing, policies

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts college has updated its campus security policies after a black student eating lunch in a common area was questioned by campus police who had received a report of someone who seemed “out of place.”

Smith College in Northampton on Wednesday announced several new policies meant to reduce the likelihood of “bias-related incidents.”

The president of the women’s college, Kathleen McCartney, says the changes involve campus policing, employee training and education initiatives.

McCartney says the policies were shaped by recommendations from the American Civil Liberties Union, who represented the student.

Smith says campus police will now be required to attend anti-profiling training. The school has also collaborated with a cultural education group to provide a daylong learning conference.

The police response to the student last summer sparked student anti-racism protests.

