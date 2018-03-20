WASHINGTON (WHDH) – The official portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama has been moved due to high demand.

The painting – located in the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery – was getting too much traffic, so the museum moved it to an area that can accommodate more people.

Officials say more than 100,000 people have visited the museum since the portraits of the Obamas were unveiled.

