BOSTON (WHDH) - Their time in Boston apparently left a mark on actors Tom Holland and Zendaya. They got tattoos here in the city!

TMZ says the couple got ‘inked’ while Zendaya was filming a movie in Boston back in November.

TMZ also says the Hollywood stars recently got engaged, pointing to the ring she was wearing at the Golden Globe awards on Sunday.

According to TMZ, the two got their new tattoos at the ‘Boston Tattoo Company’ on Newbury Street.

TMZ says the the couple got small tattoos of each others’ initials, ‘T’ and ‘Z’ on their ribcages.

“They’re just normal kids,” said Boston Tattoo Company owner Jason Zube. “They are famous, but they were very down to Earth. They were real. The two of them seemed smitten with one another… It meant a lot to us and a lot to the staff.”

