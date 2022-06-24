BOSTON (WHDH) - Flames billowed from an under construction high rise in downtown Boston as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

About 150 responders helped at the scene about 24 floors up on State Street. EMS evaluated two construction workers with minor injuries sustained in the fire. At the time the fire started, over 300 construction workers were in the building and had to be evacuated. All of them were accounted for. Boston Fire said there is still smoke trapped inside the building and they had to break windows to release that smoke. They’re still investigating how the fire started, but it has been brought under control.

