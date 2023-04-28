BOSTON (WHDH) - Smoke billowing from MBTA Red Line tracks led to some delays Friday night as crews responded to an area close to the Charles/MGH stop in Boston.

The MBTA first announced around 9 p.m. that trains might stand by at stations due to reports of smoke.

The T later said the scene had cleared as of around 9:30 p.m.

Officials had not commented on the cause of the incident as of around 10 p.m.

