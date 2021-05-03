Smoke detectors’ beeping ‘song of death’ bedevils Somerville residents

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - After months of bothersome beeps, Somerville residents finally found peace after posting a last-ditch plea and getting help from 7News.

Neighbors on Marshall Street said they consistently heard the beep of a smoke detector from somewhere in the area and Stacy Kissel finally decided to act. She wrote a flyer and posted it on a telephone pole begging the detector’s owner to fix the noise.

“Your smoke alarm has been singing the song of death,” Kissel wrote in part. “When I accidentally wake in the middle of the night, I listen to the detector’s concert. I do not dance.”

7News found a defective detector near the sign and got it fixed. But Kissel could still hear beeping and it was clear there was a second defective detector.

The owner ultimately fixed that as well, and Kissel said she was thrilled.

“I’m so excited,” she said. “I have the dead battery as a memento.”

