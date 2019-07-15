Smoke detectors save 5 in Vermont apartment fire

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont fire chief is crediting smoke detectors with saving the lives of five family members when an early morning fire damaged the building where they live.

Brattleboro Fire Chief Mike Bucossi says the smoke detectors woke the residents up during the Sunday morning fire in the two-apartment building on Shore Drive.

The fire department says one apartment was totally gutted by the fire and the second had significant smoke damage.

There were no human injuries, but two cats are missing.

The occupants of the second apartment were away for the weekend.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports firefighters believe the fire started from hot embers from a nearby fire pit getting into items on the front porch. The cause has been ruled accidental.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)