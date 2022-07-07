BOSTON (WHDH) - Black smoke poured from a North Station Commuter Rail train Thursday as commuters began heading home, causing fire crews to evacuate the station.

A spokesperson from Commuter Rail operator Keolis told 7NEWS that there was not a fire but there was “excessive smoke” that billowed from an out of service train.

Just after 3:05 p.m., the train experienced a “mechanical issue with the head end power engine,” which powers the cars’ air conditioning systems. The engine’s mechanical failure led to the excessive smoke. The Boston Fire Department responded and have since cleared the area. No passengers were aboard the train at the time and no injuries were reported.

At the time, commuters experienced delays of up to 15 or 20 minutes on some rail lines.

