BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews responded to an apparent manhole fire in South Boston Tuesday night.

Smoke could be seen pouring out of the manhole on O Street near East Second Street.

Several homes were left in the dark as a result of the fire.

Crews are working to make repairs.

