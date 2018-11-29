HANSON, Mass. (WHDH) – Video captured by a 7News viewer showed smoke pouring from a disabled Commuter Rail train in Hanson on Thursday.

MBTA officials say train 034, which travels on the Kingston Line, has been stopped due to a mechanical issue.

Passengers forced to disembark will be able to board an extra train, according to officials.

