Smoke showing from roof of Rockland elementary school

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - The Rockland Fire Department was called to an elementary school Wednesday afternoon after smoke was seen coming out of the roof.
Fire crews responding to the R Stewart Esten School said they were able to isolate the fire to a top unit on the roof.
No further details were made available.
Rockland Firefighters are on scene at the Esten School with smoke from the roof. Firefighters have isolated it to a roof top unit. @HanoverFire is covering Rockland during this incident. pic.twitter.com/lE7rmJjk3A
— ROCKLAND FIREFIGHTERS (@RocklandFire) October 21, 2020
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)