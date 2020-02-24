Smoke, sparks cause Red Line delays at Broadway station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Passengers on a northbound Red Line train were evacuated Monday night after sparks starting flashing underneath one of the cars and smoke began filling Broadway station.

Passengers should expect delays of about 30 minutes due to a “mechanical problem,” The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority posted on their Twitter page.

The train has been taken out of service and Boston firefighters have cleared the scene.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Red Line Update: Residuals delays of 15 minutes due to earlier fire department activity at Broadway. Boston Fire cleared the scene and service is resuming. The train has been taken out of service. https://t.co/5YpGowbomB — MBTA (@MBTA) February 25, 2020

