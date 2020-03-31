Smokey Bones offering free kids meals as part of Great American Takeout movement

(WHDH) — Smokey Bones is trying to make it easier for parents and guardians trying to figure out what to make their children for dinner.

As part of the Great American Takeout movement, the chain restaurant is giving away free kids meals with any entree order.

This comes as several states, including Massachusetts and New Hampshire, have prohibited restaurants from offering dine-in service in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“Our communities must pull together right now to support one another,” said Smokey Bones CEO James O’Reilly. “We want to help those who are helping others especially those stressed families.”

The deal is good for call-in and online orders.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)