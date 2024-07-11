HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Smoking materials were to blame for a fire in Hyannis that killed one person and sent two other people to the hospital Wednesday, officials announced.

The fire broke out in a home on Oakland Road and prompted an emergency response after neighbors and a passing driver spotted flames near 5:20 a.m., according to a joint statement from Hyannis Fire Chief Peter Burke, Barnstable Police Chief Jean Challies, State Fire Marshal Jon Davine, and Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois.

By the time firefighters arrived, officials said, the one story home was engulfed in flames. Two people managed to escape the building but told firefighters one person was still stuck inside. The person, later identified as a man in his 60s, was eventually found dead in the home.

Officials said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the man’s exact cause of his death.

In the meantime, officials said fire investigators determined the fire started in the man’s bedroom and was not suspicious.

Investigators found “numerous cigarettes and other evidence of smoking materials in this area,” according to state and local officials.

The two people who survived the fire suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. Their house was deemed a total loss and the Red Cross of Massachusetts was assisting them with shelter as of Thursday afternoon.

Wednesday’s emergency response grew to two alarms, officials said. Though they brought the fire under control within about 15 minutes, crews remained on scene to extinguish hot spots for several hours.

