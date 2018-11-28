Smoking suitcase prompts evacuation at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - A wheeled suitcase that was emitting smoke as it passed through a baggage screening area at Boston’s Logan International Airport prompted an evacuation over the weekend, officials said.

On Saturday, as thousands of Thanksgiving travelers passed through checkpoints in the airport, a blue plastic roller-bag with smoke rising from its seam caused a major disruption, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

State police, firefighters and a bomb squad were called in to inspect the suitcase, which belonged to a passenger who was ticketed to fly to Kansas City International Airport.

An investigation determined that the cause of the smoke was a lithium battery in an e-cigarette that ignited.

The baggage area was evacuated for nearly an hour before normal procedural practices resumed.

The passenger’s flight was also delayed.

Photo: TSA

 

