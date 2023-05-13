CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Smoke on the tracks at the MBTA’s Central Station is causing some service disruptions on the Red Line on Saturday morning.

The Cambridge Fire Department responded to the report of an odor of smoke around 7 a.m. It was determined smoke was coming from third-rail wiring.

Shuttle buses are being run from Harvard to Park Street to assist riders while the situation is addressed.

The MBTA says power crews are on scene and it is expected to be resolved by 11 a.m.

Red Line Update: Power department is on-scene working to resolve a smoke issue coming from third rail wiring at Central Station. Crews estimate this to be resolved by 11:00 am. Thank you for your patience, updates to follow. https://t.co/VHIoYOKOMH — MBTA (@MBTA) May 13, 2023

06:55 ODOR OF SMOKE OR SMOKE INSIDE at CENTRAL MBTA STATION / CENTRAL SQ & WESTERN AVE in #CambMA — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) May 13, 2023

No additional information was immediately available.

