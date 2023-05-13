CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Smoke on the tracks at the MBTA’s Central Station is causing some service disruptions on the Red Line on Saturday morning.
The Cambridge Fire Department responded to the report of an odor of smoke around 7 a.m. It was determined smoke was coming from third-rail wiring.
Shuttle buses are being run from Harvard to Park Street to assist riders while the situation is addressed.
The MBTA says power crews are on scene and it is expected to be resolved by 11 a.m.
No additional information was immediately available.
