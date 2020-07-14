Smoking to blame for house fire that claimed life of woman from Western Mass.

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The improper disposal of smoking materials sparked a house fire that claimed the life of a woman from Western Massachusets and injured one firefighter last week, investigators announced Tuesday.

The fire at 73 Chickering St. in Pittsfield on July 6 left 74-year-old Frances Lysonski with serious injuries, Pittsfield Fire Chief Thomas Sammons, Pittsfield Police Chief Michael J. Wynn, Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a joint news release.

Firefighters were able to pull Lysonski from the blaze but she was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that the fire originated in a plastic trash barrel in the first-floor living room. Several packs of Pall Mall cigarettes and matches were said to be found nearby.

There were no working smoke alarms in the home, according to Chief Simmons.

One alarm found in the basement was at least 25-years-old and had a dead battery in it. Another alarm was found buried under boxes on the second floor and had no battery.

“Just like other household appliances, smoke alarms wear out and need to be replaced after 10 years. Expired alarms cannot be relied on to work you when you need them most,” Simmons said.

Damages to the one-family home have been estimated at $40,000.

