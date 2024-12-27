BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out at around 11 p.m. Thursday at a junkyard in Billerica.

Smoke could be seeing billowing from Holland’s Used Auto Parts on Winning Road.

Several first responders worked to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)