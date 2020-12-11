BOSTON (WHDH) - A smoky scene led to the disruption of Green Line service in Boston late Friday morning.

Smoke could be seen coming out of a grate between Boylston and Arlington stations, prompting the temporary suspension of service between Park Street and Kenmore Stations, according to a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority spokesperson.

Some riders were escorted off of the trains to the nearest station platforms, he added.

Commuters were encouraged to take the Orange Line for alternate service but Green Line service has since been restored.

No additional information has been released.

Green Line Update: Train service has been restored between Park Street and Kenmore with residual delays and shuttle buses are being phased out.https://t.co/SoWObf2Btl — MBTA (@MBTA) December 11, 2020

