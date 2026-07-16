BOSTON (WHDH) - Smoky skies blanketed the Boston area Wednesday, as wildfires in northern Minnesota and Canada created tinted hues here, hundreds of miles away.

Doctors said the smoke is affecting the air quality in Massachusetts; some people chose to wear masks for protection.

Medical experts recommend limiting time spent outdoors while smoky haze hangs around, but the skies are not stopping everyone from participating in their summer activities.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)