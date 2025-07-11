ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - State wildlife officials now say there was a snake mistake in Attleboro: recent dogs bitten by a snake were not attacked by a copperhead.

City officials issued a warning Wednesday after receiving report of a dangerous snake biting two dogs along the 10 Mile River.

Mass Wildlife believes the snake may have been misidentified as a venomous Copperhead but said it’s likely a Northern Watersnake.

The agency said copperheads are only found at a few locations across the state.

