WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are trying to identify three people who they believe stole a snake from the Westford Petco store.

According to Westford Police, a male individual removed the snake, a Colombian Red Tailed Boa, from a display habitat at the pet store around noon on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Authorities believe the male suspect was working in conjunction with two female accomplices who were actively distracting an employee while he purloined the predator.

“We are aware of and shaken by the theft of a reptile from our Westford, Mass. location, and are cooperating with authorities on their investigation,” Petco said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the theft or the identities of the individuals is asked to contact Westford Police at 978-399-2345.