LAWTON, Okla. (WHDH) — An unsuspecting man in Oklahoma got bit in the face by a snake on Sunday.

Jerel Heywood approaching his friend’s house got attacked by the snake when he went to open the screen door.

The doorbell’s camera captured the moment when the snake, which was wrapped around a porch light, lunged at Heywood.

He rushed to the hospital, where doctors determined that snake was not dangerous.

Heywood’s friend ended up killing the snake after the attack.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)