BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are urging those who use SNAP EBT cards to create new PIN codes as the codes for some 120,000 users are set to expire.

On Aug. 22, the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) is removing the PINs for EBT cards used across the state to prevent further theft of SNAP funds, according to officials.

In turn, the City of Boston is urging SNAP participants to add a new PIN to their EBT cards immediately, since users may not be able to use them until a new code is set up.

Those who use the cards and need a new PIN are being directed to the state’s website at mass.gov/service-details/protect-your-benefits-from-skimming.

Officials also recommend card holders not use a previous PIN to prevent any further, potential theft.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)