BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is reimbursing some victims of SNAP scams. The state-funded one-time replacement will cover funds lost from skimming, phishing or similar electronic fraud from April through September 2022, the Department of Transitional Assistance announced Thursday.

The reimbursements will begin May 12, and victims should expect a text message or email from the state, according to their website.

DTA said recipients should change pin numbers frequently or set up direct deposit to be protected against scams. DTA staff members will not ask for a pin number.

“SNAP is the first line of defense against hunger and supports our local grocery stores and farmers,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Kate Walsh. “Our state is a leader in providing households with replacement SNAP benefits not covered by the federal government and will continue to prioritize food security in Massachusetts through initiatives like this.”

