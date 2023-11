BOSTON (WHDH) - 7NEWS got a sneak peek inside the new Central Perk cafe in Boston ahead of its grand opening Tuesday that drew a large crowd of Friends fans.

The 205 Newbury St. cafe is themed after the hangout in the beloved sitcom offers collectibles in addition to the food.

For more information visit: https://centralperk.com/pages/locations

