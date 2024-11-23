BOSTON (WHDH) - Museum of Illusions is opening its Boston location Saturday with discounted presale tickets on sale now.

Museum of Illusions Boston will be permanently located at Marketplace Center, adjacent to the Rose Kennedy Greenway and Faneuil Hall Marketplace.

In an announcement the museum says it “aims to entertain, educate, and inspire visitors by offering a deeper understanding of the complexities of human perception through a collection of perspective-changing rooms, intriguing installations, and surprising images.”

The immersive exhibits play with perception, light, and physics, providing an engaging STEM experience.

Learn more: https://moiboston.com/

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)