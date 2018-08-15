ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Southern New Hampshire University and the Boston Celtics made a special delivery to a local paralyzed student Tuesday.

School officials and Celtics members loaded onto an SNHU bus and headed off to Abington to surprise Nick Malafronte with his diploma.

Malafronte earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration in July, despite a diving accident that left him paralyzed seven years ago.

The accident forced him to stop school at Westfield State University, but he was able to later enroll in online courses at SNHU.

Malafronte’s father, Vic, is grateful for the opportunity the university gave to his son.

“They’re incredible,” he exclaimed. “Just a great university to do the online and for anybody that has an injury or disability.”

SNHU’s Chief Academic Officer Gregory Fowler added that they are impressed with Malafronte.

“Nick’s story is one that should inspire other people,” he said. “Finding the right support system is one of the things that’s really great about today, seeing all of the support that he had. No one does this kind of thing alone.”

Everyone helped him celebrate with a surprise graduation party and a custom Celtics jersey brought by Celtics’ mascot Lucky the Leprechaun.

