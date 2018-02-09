SNHU professor fired for failing student who called Australia a country

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) — A Southern New Hampshire University professor was fired after a student said she was failed for calling Australia a country.

Ashley Arnold, 27, lives in Idaho and was taking an SNHU sociology class online. She said the professor failed her for her assignment and wrote, “Australia is a continent; not a country.”

“I was in shock. Shock would be the best word for it,” said Arnold.

In a statement, SNHU said they apologized to Arnold and refunded her tuition for the class. They also wrote, “To our friends and colleagues in Australia, we know that you are a country and a continent.”

Arnold said she plans to continue with the university and graduate in May.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)