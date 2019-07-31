Snickers to give away 1 million candy bars if date of Halloween is changed

(WHDH) — If a petition to change the official date of Halloween succeeds, Snickers says it will give away 1 million free candy bars across the United States.

“A Thursday Halloween? Not Satisfying. Halloween on the last Saturday of October? Satisfying. If the Fed Govt makes it official, we’ll offer 1 million free SNICKERS to America,” the official account for the popular chocolate bar said in a tweet.

More than 100,000 people have signed a petition asking that the Halloween holiday be moved from October 31 to the last Saturday of the month.

The petition was launched on Change.org by the Halloween and Costume Association.

“Why cram it into 2 rushed evening weekday hours when it deserves a full day?” the petition asked.

The association claims 3,800 Halloween-related injuries occur each year and that children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween.

Such a move would make the Halloween celebration safer and less stressful, according to the association.

“It makes more sense to have it always on a Saturday so that we don’t have to worry about getting the kids home and in bed early for school the next day,” one person in favor of the change wrote.

As of Wednesday morning, 123,724 people were in favor of changing the date Halloween, which traces its roots to All Hallow’s Eve.

