BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man was arrested Wednesday after authorities say he threatened an interracial couple with a slew of vulgar messages, claiming he would cut up their bodies, before attempting to prevent the couple from reporting the alleged harassment.

Stephen M. DeBerardinis, 45, of Boston and Dedham, will be arraigned in federal court in Boston on charges including transmitting in interstate commerce threats to injure a person, tampering with a witness and victim by intimidation, threats, and corrupt persuasion, and tampering with a witness and victim by harassment, according to Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell.

On Jan. 6, 2021, DeBerardinis used Facebook Messenger to send a white woman and Black man a series of threatening and harassing messages concerning the couple’s interracial relationship after they announced their engagement on the social media site, according to an indictment.

DeBerardinis sent several racially charged messages, according to the indictment. When the couple messaged DeBerardinis that they were reporting him to law enforcement, he allegedly sent them a message that said, “SNITCHES GET STITCHES” with a picture of brass knuckles.

The victims reported the incident to local police, who then contacted federal law enforcement.

“Today’s arrest cannot mitigate the fear that Stephen DeBerardinis caused, and the sense of security this couple lost, but it does bring him to justice for allegedly sending a series of rage-filled messages threatening horrific acts of violence,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division. “Acts of intimidation and threats of violence perpetrated against people because of their race, ethnicity, color, or creed are reprehensible.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

