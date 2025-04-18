LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A night of humor and history ahead of Saturday’s 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolution.

Thursday night, Lexington native and “Saturday Night Live” alum Rachel Dratch hosted the town’s Patriots’ Day Award Ceremony.

“I didn’t know I was going to be flanked by these soldiers here,” said Dratch. “I’m just getting into the spirit of 250.”

Famous faces are nothing new to commemorate the conflict that changed the course of American history.

50 years ago, in 1975, President Gerald Ford visited Lexington for the bicentennial celebration. Something Dratch remembers.

“Here I am actually,” said Dratch about an image of her. “There’s a picture of me because I marched in the parade.”

The awards ceremony is one of many events that took place Thursday evening.

At Concord-Carlisle High School, renowned documentarian Ken Burns discussed his new film, “The American Revolution.”

In Concord, many raised their voices at a community music event to mark the historic milestone.

Friday night, Paul Revere will ride from Boston to Lexington, warning people of the British troops.

And on Saturday, the famous battles of Lexington and Concord will be re-enacted. Hundreds of minutemen with muskets will play out “the shot heard ’round the world.”

