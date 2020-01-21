Snoop Dogg makes pit stop at Uxbridge pot shop

UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Snoop Dogg made a pit stop at a pot shop in Uxbridge Tuesday night.

The rapper put on a performance outside of Caroline’s Cannabis, where customers and fans gathered to snap photos of the rapper.

Snoop made the trip from Boston after performing at the House of Blues Monday night.

The “D-O-Double-G” dropped it like it was hot, shopping and meeting fans.

“He was awesome,” one fan said. “Unbelievable, so sweet.”

Customers living “Young Wild and Free” enjoyed the surprise at their local pot shop.

“Steve and Caroline are awesome people and it’s really cool that they got this going on,” one fan said. “It’s a really cool experience, really cool. We get to have someone around here in Mass. because it’s not too often.”

The dispensary’s owner said she is thrilled that one of her regular customers booked Snoop for a 4:20 p.m. set.

“I couldn’t be more flattered and honored to have Snoop Dogg here. It’s a big deal. It’s a really big deal for my store,” she said.

Snoop also attended the Celtics Lakers game Monday night and took a selfie with Red Sox legend David Ortiz.

