Snorkeler finds 25 bricks of cocaine worth more than $1.5M

(WHDH) — A snorkeler off the Florida Keys found a bale containing 25 bricks of cocaine floating in the water earlier this week, officials said.

The snorkeler was in the area of Craig Key on Wednesday afternoon when they stumbled upon 68 pounds of cocaine that was wrapped in tape and inside of a black bag, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

U.S. Border Patrol valued the drugs at more than $1.5 million, chief agent Thomas G. Martin said in a tweet.

“On Wednesday, a good Samaritan discovered 68 lbs. of cocaine valued at over 1.5 million dollars floating in the Florida Keys,” Martin tweeted.

An investigation remains ongoing.

On Wednesday, a Good Samaritan discovered 68 lbs. of cocaine valued at over 1.5 million dollars floating in the #FloridaKeys. The individual noticed a large black bundle wrapped in tape & contacted local authorities. The bag contained 25 bricks of cocaine. #breakingnews #florida. pic.twitter.com/ih10AhQAlx — Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin (@USBPChiefMIP) March 4, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)