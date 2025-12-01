Get ready for our first snowstorm of the season! While not much, if any, will fall in Boston, north and west of the 495 corridor will pick up the most snow.

First, your Monday will be bright, chilly and breezy. We’re waking up to temperatures in the 30s with highs near 40 degrees. However, with gusts 20 to 25 mph, it’ll feel only like 32 degrees during the warmest part of the day. Make sure to bundle up!

Ok, let’s talk snow. It rolls in between 7-9 a.m. from the west to the east Tuesday. So while there may be some snow falling during the morning commute, there will be nearly nothing on the roads, so conditions shouldn’t be too bad just yet.

In the middle of the afternoon, the rain/snow/mix line will set up over eastern Massachusetts. So the farther south and east you are, the less snow and more rain you’ll see. However, north and west of Boston, primarily north and west of the 495 corridor, snow will be falling.

There will be a few inches of snow already on the ground at that point. The evening commute will be the most treacherous in those locations, with more than 3-4 inches on the ground already.

The storm doesn’t wind down until later Tuesday night.

By the time the snow wraps up, the highest amounts will be seen in central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.

Wednesday will be dry, but be careful in the morning on those less-traveled roads. While the main highways will likely be plowed and treated with salt, the more local roads may still be slick in spots. Be especially careful in the mornings over the next week where there is snow accumulating. Our freeze and thaw cycles over the next few days after the storm could lead to spots of black ice.

The rest of your Wednesday will be partly sunny in the 20s and 30s. Thursday we could see some isolated snow showers with lows in the low 20s and highs in the upper 30s. Friday will be bright and frigid! Morning temperatures will dip to the single digits and the teens with highs only in the upper 20s. At least the sun will be out.

Next weekend we have another chance at some rain and wintry weather. Stay tuned!